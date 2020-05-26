Faribault resident Willow St. Arnauld, age 3, completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program in 2019. She finished the program in 1 year, 6 months and 17 days.
Children who reside in Faribault, Medford or Morristown who are not yet enrolled in kindergarten are invited to register for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
Register online at bit.ly/1000BooksFaribault, and print off the first log at bit.ly/1000BooksLog1. Typically after each 100 books is read, children visit the library for a small incentive. However, until the library is open again, parents can send a photo of the completed reading log to unitedforkidsfaribault@gmail.com to receive the next log and pick up prizes at a later date.
Learn more about the program at bit.ly/whatis1000books. The program is also available in Spanish. Questions can be directed to unitedforkidsfaribault@gmail.com.