The Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) on Tuesday awarded 23 grants for a total of $91,070 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included seven Emerging Artist grants for $17,070, 10 Advancing Artist grants for $50,000, and six General Operating Support grants to arts organizations for $24,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.
Grants were awarded to the following Rice County individuals and arts organizations:
Kate McGrogan received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for I Am Minnesota.
Wendy Placko received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for The Dinner Party.