Angkor Treasures

Kasandra Durski (Suki) recently presented a program to the Faribault Rotary Club describing her efforts to assist women in her home country of Cambodia. She has formed an online company called Angkor Treasurers to import scarves handmade by women in their homes. In addition to helping the women, Suki is donating three dollars to the Faribault Rotary Club for each scarf she sells. The proceeds will help Faribault Rotary reach it's goal of $75,000 to build a water purification system for about 600 school children in a Cambodian village. Pictured are Rotarian Kymn Anderson, President Brenda DeMars, Suki and Rotarian Sam Ouk who is part of the team working to implement the project. Both Sam and Suki were born in Cambodia and came to the United States as children. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Rotary Club)

Recommended for you

Load comments