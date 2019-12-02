The Annual Christmas Dinner for American Legion Post 43, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 43 will be Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. The social begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Members who've paid their 2020 dues are free. Guests are $10.
Legion announces annual Christmas dinner
