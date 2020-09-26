Today in History - Sept. 26

President Harry Truman extends a hand in greeting to Italian Prime Minister Alside de Gasperi, at the Memorial Bridge, DC., site for the dedication of four huge statues cast in bronze and gold plated for the U.S. as a gift from Italy, Sept. 26, 1951. Italian Ambassador Alberto Tarchiani is at rear and Mrs. de Gasperi is seen right. Interior Secretary Oscar Chapman stands left. (AP Photo)