Faribault Public Schools students and staff participated in a Virtual Spirit Day Monday, where they were encouraged to share a picture of themselves wearing a school shirt or school colors.
Themes for the rest of Virtual Spirit Week are Talent Day on Tuesday where students and staff share a picture or video showcasing his/her best talents, followed by Pajama Day on Wednesday. On Thursday, students are staff are challenged to create their own superhero costume out of household items and on Friday, they are urged to participate in celebrating spring by sharing a picture of themselves enjoying the beautiful weather.
Photos can be posted on the district's Facebook page, Faribault Public Schools.