The Faribault Affinity Plus branch spent Plus It Forward Day — Oct. 11 — by putting together gifts bags for the area police officers and firefighters and made tie blankets for Minneapolis nonprofit My Very Own Bed. A flash mob surprise also took place for local assisted living center residents.
Every year all Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union branches close on one specific day to give employees a meaningful opportunity to give back to their local communities. This is a day, called Plus It Forward Day, is about employees spreading some kindness across the state of Minnesota in ways that matter most to them.
Some of of the credit union's employees stopped by Caribou Coffee and bought gift cards to be given out in the drive thru. The group also got together in the afternoon. Once done with our tasks we did a paint and sip. The branch leader pours concrete gnomes so he brought in enough for everyone, we sipped some wine and we painted.