On Tuesday, Jan. 19 homeowners and residents across the United States will be turning on an outside light in memory of those lost to COVID-19 and to honor those that are contributing to overcome the pandemic. Residents of the Midwest are asked to run their lights at 4:30 p.m. and keep them on throughout the evening. Those with Christmas lights still up may keep those on as well.
Community Alert
National "Turn on a Light" night to be held
- Allison Miller
Updated
