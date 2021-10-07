Rice County Public Health continues to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Thursday. These clinics are open to anyone 12 years and older.
First and second doses continue to be available for those who have not been vaccinated or haven’t completed their primary series and Pfizer boosters are now available for certain groups, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
The CDC recommends these people should get a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing the first two doses of Pfizer vaccine:
• People 65 and older
• Residents 18 and older in long-term care settings
• People 50–64 years with specific underlying medical conditions (see below)
CDC recommends these people may get a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing the first two doses of Pfizer:
• People 18–49 years with specific underlying medical conditions
• Health care workers and front-line essential workers ages 18-64 (see below)
Medical Conditions that qualify:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• Chronic lung diseases (including COPD, asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension)
• Dementia or other neurological conditions
• Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)
• Down syndrome
• Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension)
• HIV infection
• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
• Liver disease
• Overweight and obesity
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease or thalassemia
• Smoking, current or former
• Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant
• Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain
• Substance use disorders
Occupations that qualify:
• First responders (healthcare worker, firefighter, police, congregate care staff)
• Education staff (teacher, support staff, daycare worker)
• Food or agriculture worker
• Manufacturing worker
• Corrections worker
• U.S. Postal Service worker
• Public transit worker
• Grocery store worker
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available from local healthcare providers, pharmacies and local public health.
Registration links to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at Rice County Public Health can be found on our website at www.co.rice.mn.us/528/COVID-19-VACCINE-INFORMATION.
If you need help registering online, call Rice County Public Health at 507-332-5928, 507-332-5922, 507-332-5911 or 507-333-3818 and staff with help you get registered.