The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna is offering free classes to discuss advance care planning and the importance of completing a healthcare directive.
Respecting recommendations for social distancing to reduce the risk of spread for COVID-19, classes are now offered through a secure online platform. Offered in two 1-hour sessions, participants are encouraged to attend both classes to learn about advance care planning and how to complete a health care directive that reflects your individual wishes.
The first class, Introduction to Advance Care Planning, is offered six times during the month of September: Sept. 9 from 7-8 a.m., Sept. 10 from noon-1 p.m., Sept. 14 from 10-11 a.m., Sept. 16 from 5-6 p.m., Sept. 22 from 9-10 a.m., and Sept. 23 from 4-5 p.m.
The second class, Completing your Health Care Directive, is offered five times: Sept. 15 from 12-1 p.m., Sept. 17 from 7-8 am, Sept. 21 from 5-6 p.m., Sept. 28 from 9-10 a.m., and Sept. 28 from 4-5 p.m.
To obtain a calendar of classes or to register for a class, contact the coordinator at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com. Visit Honoring Choices Faribault/Owatonna on Facebook to view the full list of classes. Registration for these classes is required as space is limited. Individual appointments are also available.
Attend these free classes to learn:
• why advance care planning is always important and not just for end-of-life care planning
• how to identify your health care agent and have an open conversation
• the benefit of providing guidance for your health care choices and decisions through a health care directive
• what is needed for a valid health care directive
• where to file your completed health care directive and who should have a copy