Today in History — Oct. 10

Al (Scarface) Capone, Chicago gangland Big Shot, shown on right in a choice front row seat while attending the Notre Dame and Northwestern Grid battle at Chicago, Illiniois, on Oct. 10, 1931. Capone probably figured a little sports diversion would relieve his mind, at least temporarily, of his run-in with the government on income tax violation charges. Former Alderman A.J. Prignano is on the left. (AP Photo)