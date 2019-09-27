Governor Tim Walz signed a proclamation declaring Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day to be observed on Sunday. In honor of fallen firefighters, the Governor has also directed all United States and Minnesota flags at federal and state buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sept. 29.
“Our firefighters put their lives on the line every single day to protect us, our loved ones, and our communities,” said Governor Walz. “This day recognizes the sacrifice of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, and the courage of those who continue to serve.”
On average, 100 firefighters lose their lives in the line of duty in the United States each year.