As was done earlier in the year, we again must adjust our schedule in order to comply with the new state mandate as it relates to the Covid-19 pandemic. As of Friday, Nov. 20, we have made changes to some of the services and programs that we started to implement. Keeping our members and staff safe is our #1 priority and so the following adjustments are being made.
• Coffee Shop- closed to the public until further notice.
• Foot Clinic- these appointments will continue as scheduled
• Curbside and Meals on Wheels food programs- will continue as always.
• Meditation, Caregiver Support Group, Writing Group- paused until further notice
• Health Insurance Counseling- these appointments will continue as scheduled
• Will Clinic and Honoring Choices class will continue as scheduled at this point.
• Fashions on Central, our gently-used clothing store, will continue to be open with limited hours. This statewide closure does not impact retail stores. Our store’s hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Please keep safe, call us if you need anything, and watch for us to re-open to the public again soon!
Advance Care Planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes? Have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This 2-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1: Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent, on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 10–11 a.m.
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive, on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 10–11 a.m.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West. In order to accommodate the required social distancing guidelines there will be a limited class size. Masks required.
Wills for Seniors
If you don’t have a will, health care directive or financial Power of Attorney now is your chance to get those important documents completed. A Virtual Will Clinic is being offered through Southern MN Regional Legal Service (SMRLS) for qualifying low-income seniors. SMRLS will assist in drafting your documents prior to the clinic. A volunteer attorney will review your documents. Buckham West will assist with getting them notarized- at no cost to you. You will leave the clinic with all three completed legal documents.
The Virtual Clinic will be held at the Buckham West on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Registration is being done by SMRLS staff and can be done by calling Thomas Krause at 507-454-6660 to request a time slot for the Buckham West Will Clinic. No registrations will be made at Buckham West. All participants must meet income guidelines
End of the Year Gifts
Many people wait until the end of each year to make their charitable donations. If you have it in your heart to make a gift to Buckham West, this year it would be even more appreciated. Since we have not been able to host our traditional fundraisers due to the COVID pandemic, we are not able to raise all of the funds for operational expenses as we typically do.
If you are willing to make a tax-deductible gift please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West. Thanks in advance for your generosity!
Reminders:
• Buckham West and Senior Dining will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. There will also be no Meals on Wheels delivery on either of those days.
• Keep in mind that Fashions on Central is open on Saturday, Nov. 28.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.