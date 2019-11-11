Weichert Real Estate Affiliates announced that Realtors Tammy Gisvold and Karen Smith from Weichert, Realtors — Heartland in Faribault have successfully completed its Fast Track training.
The training helps quickly bring new Weichert affiliated agents, as well as current agents interested in taking a refresher course, up to speed on the latest information and technology available to real estate professionals so they can better communicate with clients to offer the best service available.
“Our Fast Track program covers everything a real estate professional needs to know to help an agent start out on the right track towards a successful career in real estate,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “This program is designed to offer a unique learning experience to get our new associates productive as quickly as possible.”
Program participants learn how best to get started in the real estate industry, find sellers, capture a buyer’s attention and list properties to sell quickly. Agents that complete the Weichert Fast Track training also gain the confidence and competitive edge to succeed in real estate.