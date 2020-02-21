The class of 63 will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault.
All classmates in the area are encouraged to attend with spouses or friends. Call and invite others that may not have email or read the paper.
The class of 63 will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave. N, Faribault.
All classmates in the area are encouraged to attend with spouses or friends. Call and invite others that may not have email or read the paper.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.