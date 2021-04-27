Allina Health announced Tuesday that it has opened its COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone 16 and older, both Allina health patients and non-patients. All eligible Allina Health patients have been offered the opportunity to receive a vaccine.
“The COVID-19 vaccine offers crucial protection to our patients, staff and communities,” said Dr. John Misa, chief medical officer at Allina Health Group. “We continue to encourage anyone 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccination to help bring an end to this pandemic as soon as possible.”
Existing patients can schedule an appointment via their Allina Health account (MyChart) by visiting AllinaHealth.org and selecting My Account. Non-patients can schedule an appointment online by visiting AllinaHealth.org and selecting Get Care. Allina Health patients and non-patients can also call the COVID-19 Scheduling Line at 612.262.5533.