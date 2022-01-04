Start the new year off right with a performance at The Paradise Center for the Arts this Friday night. Join Brian Pekol as he leads an outstanding group of musicians featuring the music of Elton John, Billy Joel and others in The Piano Man.
The Piano Man is a melodious salute to the 1960s, 70s and 80s, through the classics. This fun-filled musical trip down memory lane features Pekol on piano and voice, Zach Spicer on drums, and Blake Foster and Gary Rue on bass. Come and enjoy great tunes like “Rocket Man,” “Benny and the Jets,” “Running on Empty,” and of course “The Piano Man.”
Show starts at 7:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 7. Tickets for the show are $20 for Members/ $25 for Non-Member/ $15 for Students. Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 or visit the website at www.paradisecenterforthearts.org.