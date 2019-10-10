KHS class os 43

The Kenyon High School class of 1943 celebrated its 76th class reunion Sept.27 at the home of Gloria Pettipiece in Faribault. The graduating class had 47 students. Those who attended are, from left, Ilene Remald Bergh, Gloria Kispert Pettipiece, Harlan Rosvold, Ruby Goodvin Sauter and Eileen Hanson Strandemo. (Photo courtesy of Gloria Pettipiece)
