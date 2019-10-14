BA Homecoming King Ben Cohen

Bethlehem Academy announced its 2019 Homecoming King Friday. Ben Cohen, son of Liz Cronin and Brad Cohen, was crowned Homecoming King following the school’s Homecoming Pepfest. Serena David, daughter of Cory and Kasey David, served as Ben’s escort.
BA 2019 Homecoming Court

Members of Bethlehem Academy’s Homecoming Court include, from left, Alissa Battles, Josh Oathoudt, Madeline Casper, Jack Jandro, Serena David, Homecoming King Ben Cohen, Haley Lang, Spencer Ell, Grade Seidel, Nathan Smisek. (Photos courtesy of Brent Zabel, Bethlehem Academy)
