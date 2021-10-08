In observance of one of the region’s biggest industries, South Central College (SCC) is commemorating Manufacturing Month by participating in area events that began Thursday.
On the SCC North Mankato Campus Thursday, tours were held for both St. Peter High School students and to the public. Tours were held both in person and virtually.
Faribault High School students will tour the campus on Oct. 28. On that same day, a Faribault Works Career Fair also takes place at Faribault West Mall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with SCC admissions team members available to answer questions about SCC’s Advanced Manufacturing programs.
A South Central College Career and Technical Education (CTE) open house at SCC’s Faribault Campus takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. with tours, demonstrations and Q&A.
Free SCC safety glasses, face masks and other items will be given out at the on campus events. More information is available at southcentral.edu/manufacturing.