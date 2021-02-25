The Minnesota Department of Transportation will present a virtual public meeting regarding the construction to expand Hwy. 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center from 10-11 a.m. and again from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Members of the MnDOT project management team and the contractor will provide a presentation followed by a question and answer session.
The two meetings will be identical in information presented to accommodate differing schedules. Recordings of the meetings will be posted for those unable to attend.
To join the meetings, go online to www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy14/meetings.html. Those who wish to attend via telephone may call 1-855-282-6330 or 415-655-0003 and use the access code 146 552 8956 for the 10 a.m. meeting or 146 936 6978 for the 6 p.m. meeting.