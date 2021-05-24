Northfield Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee announced late last week that its optimistic that the city’s largest celebration will take place this year close to full capacity.
Thursday's announcement came after Gov. Tim Walz removed capacity limits and additional COVID-19 restrictions as more Minnesotans became vaccinated against the virus, and deaths and illnesses continue falling. DJJD, a multi-day celebration the weekend after Labor Day, is considered one of the largest community celebrations in Minnesota and draws an estimated 200,000 people to Northfield annually. Events include re-enactors portraying the 1876 First National Bank robbery, car show, live music and a carnival.
“The DJJD committee, along with city staff and local health officials, are hopeful that the 2021 Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration will take place in as close to full capacity as possible,” the committee wrote. “The DJJD Committee remains committed to hosting a safe celebration for all, and will continue ahead with plans for the 2021 celebration (while) making certain accommodations to increase sanitation measures through celebration events when and where possible.”
Last year, DJJD included a one-day limited event with most activities pushed online.
DJJD Committee General Chair Galen Malecha noted the event is “a great economic booster” for Northfield. He noted plans would only change if Walz issues new restrictions due to another viral outbreak, a situation he doesn’t currently envision happening.