<&firstgraph>The final three performances of “Newsies,” a love story loosely based on a true story, are this weekend, Sept. 20-22 at Paradise Community Theater.
<&firstgraph>On Friday, the curtain rises at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday feature 2 p.m. matinees.
<&firstgraph>Director Jon Terrill of Owatonna, who previously directed the Paradise’s production of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” as well as numerous shows at Little Theatre of Owatonna, wanted to take on “Newsies” even before it became a Broadway musical.
<&firstgraph>Terrill described “Newsies” as a dancing and singing show with acting in between, a contrast from many classic musicals that lead with the acting and follow with singing. Based on the 1992 Disney film, “Newsies” follows a band of homeless newsboys living in 1899 New York. Conditions are rough, especially after publisher Joseph Pulitzer raises the cost of newspapers, so the newsboys band together to fight for their rights.
<&firstgraph>“I have never been a part of anything so ambitious,” said actress Kenna Damitz. “… It’s getting so strong. I think the audience will be dazzled.”
<&firstgraph>Learn more or order tickets at paradisecenterforthearts.org<&firstgraph>.