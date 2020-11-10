Advance Care Planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes? Have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This 2-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
• Session 1: Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m. We will address the 6 W’s of advance care planning (Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How). Using the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive as a guide, we will discuss how to identify your health care agent and start an open conversation.
• Session 2: Completing Your Health Care Directive on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m. Continuing the discussion with the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive, we will review Parts 2 – 5, answering your questions and providing guidance as you complete a directive that reflects your wishes for health care decision making and treatment.
Instructor Pat Heydon is the coordinator for Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault & Owatonna. Her experience as a social worker in hospital settings working with patients and families in crisis showed her the importance of advance care planning and drives her passion to helping others understand and complete this very important document.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West. In order to accommodate the required social distancing guidelines there will be a limited class size. Masks required.
Give to the Max
Are you familiar with Give to the Max Day? Created in 2009, Give to the Max Day has become an annual tradition. Every year thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for Minnesota causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans.
Once again Buckham West will be participating in Give to the Max Day, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19. If you would like to donate to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire. Thanks in advance for your generous donation!
Wills for Seniors
If you don’t have a will, health care directive or financial Power of Attorney now is your chance to get those important documents completed. A Virtual Will Clinic is being offered through Southern MN Regional Legal Service (SMRLS) for qualifying low-income seniors. SMRLS will assist in drafting your documents prior to the clinic. A volunteer attorney will review your documents. Buckham West will assist with getting them notarized- at no cost to you. You will leave the clinic with all three completed legal documents.
The Virtual Clinic will be held at the Buckham West on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Registration is being done by SMRLS staff and can be done by calling Thomas Krause at 507454-6660 to request a time slot for the Buckham West Will Clinic. No registrations will be made at Buckham West. All participants must meet income guidelines
Free Membership Renewals for 2021
As a nonprofit, Buckham West understands that it’s nothing without its members. And it’s for that reason that the Board of Directors decided to extend all existing memberships through 2021 at no cost. It is our belief that you have not received a year’s worth of benefit from our organization and want you to bear with us as we begin to add programs back in.
But this decision has an impact. The money generated from membership dues represents 12% of our annual budget, a significant amount for us. It’s for this reason that we’re respectfully asking that instead of paying the required dues to become a member, you make a tax-deductible donation to Buckham West instead. Whether it’s the same amount of $40, or an additional amount, we’re seeking your commitment, as a way to help the organization out. We’re hoping you find it in your heart to make a year-end donation. If so, please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West.
Open Enrollment
Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020 the Open Enrollment period begins for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D). If you have questions, want to enroll or want to make changes on your Medicare Part D coverage during the Open Enrollment period. Call 332-7357 to make your one-on-one appointment. In order to avoid close contact, these are virtual appointments with a health insurance counselor from the SE MN Area Agency on Aging.
Reminders:
• Fashions on Central, Buckham West’s gently-used clothing store in downtown Faribault, remains closed to shoppers and donors.
• Our popular Coffee Shop is open to the public on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Caregiver Support Group meetings are held at Buckham West on the 4th Tuesday of the month 5:30-7 p.m. Please register in advance by calling Brenda Johnson at 332-7357.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- Since there is no noon meal served inside Buckham West until further notice, why not consider picking up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.