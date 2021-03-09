Legislation creating a special Minnesota 100 Club license plate received bipartisan support on Tuesday from members on the Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.
Contributions collected from sales of the license plates would be distributed to the Minnesota 100 Club to help further the organization’s mission and purpose of providing charitable gifts and contributions to assist fallen first responders and their families. Chief author of the Senate version of the bill is Sen. Zach Duckworth (R-Lakeville).
“For nearly 50 years, the Minnesota 100 Club has had just one mission: to support the families of Minnesota First Responders who have been killed or critically injured in the line of duty, Minnesota 100 Club Executive Director Julianne Ortman said. "The Minnesota 100 Club steps in right away to help these families at a time of unthinkable tragedy. These license plates will invite Minnesotans from all over the state to join in this mission and stand with the brave men and women who risk their lives to protect us."
Former Waseca Officer Arik Matson, who was injured in the line of duty in January 2020 and is a recipient of support from the MN 100 Club) said, “We hope the legislature moves forward to pass this license plate for the MN 100 Club as it recognizes the important efforts of law enforcement.”
This bill passed through the Senate Transportation Committee with overwhelming bipartisan support and will now head to the Senate Finance Committee, and then to the Senate Floor.
“One of the reasons Officer Matson has had such an incredible recovery is due to the support of Minnesota 100 Club,” said Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault), a co-author of the bill. “These specialty plates are a great way to raise awareness of the tremendous work they do and, hopefully, allow us to help even more first responders.”
Organized in 1972, the Minnesota 100 Club was established in Minneapolis to provide instant relief and aid to family members of First Responders who were killed in the line of duty. Since then, the club has expanded to serve First Responders all across the state, and to include firefighters, EMS, corrections and conservation officers as well as law enforcement officers. With an increase of dangers facing First Responders every year, additional membership and support is crucial. Throughout its nearly 50 years of existence, the Club has paid benefits to hundreds of families of First Responders.
The Minnesota 100 Club currently receives no public funding, and all donations come from private individuals or organizations.