Youth mental health first aid training is an eight-hour course that teaches adults how to help a young person who may be experiencing a mental health problem or crisis.
Three training options participants can attend are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 or from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 24-26 or April 21-23 at Faribault Middle School, 704 17th St. SW #5518. A meal is also included.
Participants will receive a resource manual and a "certificate of completion" good for three years, upon completion of eight-hour training.
The training will help adults identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness or substance abuse.
For more information email Rachael Peterson, rpeterson@faribault.k12.mn.us Register at Faribault.ce.eleyo.com.