Emergency Action award

Faribault Firefighters Local 665 gave an Emergency Action Award to Jamie Sunde, second from left, and Tyler DeGroot, second from right, of City and Lakes Disposal. Sunde and DeGroot spotted an unresponsive person, initiated care, contacted emergency services and remained on scene to assist emergency personnel. Pictured are Firefighter Jason Bauer, Sunde, Firefighter Rick Martinez, DeGroot and Capt. Matt DeGrood. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Police Department)
