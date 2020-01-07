The start of the new year is a great time to think about signing up for a firearms safety course, whether you want to try hunting or just want to feel comfortable around firearms.
Many classes already have been scheduled and more will be added to the calendar. Classes tend to fill up quickly.
Local classes already on the schedule:
Jan. 30 - Cannon Falls
Feb. 2 - Wanamingo
Firearms safety certification is required of anyone born after Dec. 31, 1979, who wants to purchase a hunting license in Minnesota, but safety officials recommend it for anyone who’s around firearms. Details, exemptions and requirements are available on the DNR website, bit.ly/2QxTaU4.
