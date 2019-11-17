National Apprenticeship Week was Nov. 11-17 and South Central College observed it by hosting forums with employers and students participating in the college’s Learn Work Earn apprenticeship program.
“Apprenticeships provide a unique opportunity for students to attend college, while working and getting real world skills and earning a wage at the same time,” said Kelcey Woods-Nord, SCC’s apprenticeship and internship coordinator. “These forums provided gave us an opportunity to say thanks, celebrate successes and discuss challenges to ensure continuous improvement in our apprenticeship program.”
One of the topics on the agenda was the state of Minnesota’s PIPELINE program, which has contributed significantly to the success of SCC’s apprenticeship program. Through PIPELINE, which stands for Private Investment, Public Education, Labor and Industry Experience, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry helps employers meet their current and future workforce needs by providing “Dual Training” opportunities for employees. Employees enrolled in a Dual Training program receive a combination of on-the-job training paired with related instruction though a qualified educational provider such as South Central College. PIPELINE Grants to fund this education are available through the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. Employers may apply for grants to reimburse expenses related to their employee’s education or training, including tuition, books, and required supplies. PIPELINE Grants are available to employers providing training for in-demand, high-growth occupations in the areas of advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology.
“The employee gets their education paid for while gaining on-the-job experience and earning a paycheck, the employer is able to grow the skill level of their employees, and the state enhances the strength of its workforce,” said Woods-Nord.
SCC has worked with employers participating in the PIPELINE since the program’s inception in 2016.
In the latest round of PIPELINE grants announced this past summer, 15 area employers partnering with SCC received a total of nearly $499,434 to fund instruction for 102 employees through an academic program or customized training. This nearly half a million dollars in area funding accounted for 17.2% of the $2.9 million in total grants awarded state-wide.
SCC partnering companies receiving grants this past summer include Alina Health (New Ulm), Cardinal Glass (Northfield), Cybex Intl. (Owatonna), Daikin Applied (Faribault and Owatonna), Dotson Iron Castings (Mankato). Jones Metal, Inc. (Mankato), K&G Manufacturing (Faribault), Mankato Clinic (Mankato), Nidec/Kato Engineering (Mankato), Post Consumer Brands (Northfield), Reell Precision Manufacturing (St. Paul), SageGlass (Faribault), Seneca Foods (Glencoe, Montgomery, LeSueur), V-Tech Inc. (Mankato) and Winegar (Waseca).