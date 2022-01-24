Buckets of thanks
From time to time, we like to offer our members the opportunity to participate in a community outreach activity. This year, we’d like to work on a project to recognize some of our community’s health care workers.
As a way of saying thank you to them and to provide them with a little boost, we plan to collect items that will then be delivered to various health care staff. (Please do not bring used items or knick knacks of any kind.) So what kinds of things can you donate?
• Personal care items (like trial or small size lotions, sanitizers, etc.)
• Individually packaged snacks
• Single serve food items
• We also have a list of sample gift ideas that you may pick up. As an alternative to donating items, you may make a monetary donation and, in that way, we may be able to provide them with a group pizza party during a work shift. Please include a note of appreciation to these dedicated workers for all that they are doing to keep us safe and cared for during the ongoing pandemic. We will have blank thank you notes and sample ideas available also at Buckham West for you to assist you in writing your note of appreciation. It is our plan to accept donations during the month of February and distribute the gifts in early March.
Staying warm
If you are still in need of a new sweater, scarf or gloves to help you get through this dreaded cold snap, why not make a stop at Fashions on Central? Our store, located at 325 Central Ave., sells high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women at bargain prices with lots of inventory still available. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. Stop in today and see what is new! Our store is now open Tuesday through Saturday each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No Tax Prep this season
We are sorry to announce that Buckham West will not be hosting the free tax preparation service in 2022. Although this program was available at Buckham West for many years, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to interrupt this service in our building.
If you have questions, please check out their website at aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. We are not able to recommend other tax preparation options and encourage people to ask their friends and family members for a referral.
Great Courses Series
Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. Buckham West launched its first Great Courses presentation on “The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague”. “The Black Death” series tells the story of the cataclysmic events that took place across Europe in the 1340s.
Great Courses is a series of college-level audio and video courses covering a wide range of topics. This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held in six weekly sessions. Pre-register; free for Buckham West members, $3 for non-members. Openings remain and you may still join the group for the final 4 classes.
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next sessions:
• Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 1pm: Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site - As the nation celebrates Grant's 200th birthday in 2022, interest in the Civil War general and two-term president is at an all-time high. However, stereotypes about Grant's personal characteristics and life experiences remain within memory. Was Grant an uncaring general who had no regard for his troops? Was he an alcoholic who engaged in destructive behavior? In this presentation, Park Ranger Nick Sacco looks to address various claims about Grant and uncover the characteristics of a deeply complex person who faced serious challenges during his lifetime.
• Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 1pm: National Portrait Gallery- Presidential Portraits - The nation’s only complete collection of presidential portraits outside the White House, this exhibition lies at the heart of the Portrait Gallery’s mission. Having designed a fresh exhibition layout for “America’s Presidents,” the Portrait Gallery has grouped the portraits into six historical chapters. Each of the first five sections is organized around a historical era and leads off with a presidential figure.
Reminders
• If you would like to keep receiving our e-newsletter, we are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2022. All those that have paid their dues by February 1st will then continue to have their name on our current mailing list. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it. Dues for 2022 are $40 per person.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with snow removal or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. They can be reached by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and asking for their local staff member, Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357.
• The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning classes have been put on hold due to the increasing numbers of COVID. Watch for more information.