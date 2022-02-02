Owatonna Workforce Development Center

(File photo/southernminn.com)

For the 12th year in a row, Workforce Development, Inc. has connected with Personnel Dynamics Consulting, Inc. of Florida to bring the nationally-recognized “Best Places To Work” program to southeast Minnesota. 

The free Best Places To Work program is a way to help employers identify what is required to attract and retain their best employees. This program is designed to:

• Identify the “Best Places To Work” within our region

• Educate employers on the best ways to recruit and retain employees

• Collect important employment data from our region

• Promote workforce issues

• Market professional workforce associations

• Energize business and community leaders

Any organization who completes the online survey will receive a free customized report detailing exactly how you compete with other employers in the community. The report reviews 37 different employment measurements and highlights best practices being utilized by employers in our region.

Employers can simply go to personneldynamics.net/survey.asp to begin the survey. The application deadline is March 5, 2022.

The recognition event will be done via Zoom again this year and is currently scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 2022. Details to follow.

For more information, contact Mike Postma at Workforce Development, Inc. 507.333.2081 or mpostma@wdimn.org.

