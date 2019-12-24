There’s a much larger space in Terminal I at the Minneapolis-St Paul Airport “To Serve Those Who Serve.”
The Armed Forces Service Center (AFSC) moved Nov. 9 from the mezzanine above the ticket counters to inside security at the entrance to Concourse A on the second level. The grand opening of the new center will be January 9.
This center is an “all free” stop for active-duty military personnel and their dependents, Reservists and National Guardsmen in a travel status and Military Retirees and their dependents, if space is available and in a travel status. In addition, DOD employees and PHS personnel on orders, Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipients, former POW’s and their dependents in a travel status, and military of allied nations are served.
A dedicated volunteer staff operates the Armed Forces Service Center around the clock, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Three volunteers are scheduled per four-hour shift. Currently, there are over 180 active volunteers.
The Armed Forces Service Center was founded by Maggie Purdum on Nov. 22, 1970, after her son died in Vietnam. Its doors have never ever been closed despite snowstorms, strikes, airport evacuations, aircraft groundings and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. In the 49 years since opening, over 1,051,000 active-duty military personnel, dependents and retirees have passed through the AFSC. From October 2006, to date — the AFSC ‘troop greeters’ have welcomed more than 334 Military charter flights to MSP airport (over 89,000 combat troops) and over 1,100 military charter buses with over 46,000 troops.
The AFSC is stocked with almost anything a weary traveler might need: food, drink and free Wi-Fi. Other amenities include: a lounge area with four sofas, six recliners, and two large TVs; a dining room with seating for 10; a larger, updated kitchen; a business center with outlets for charging devices and space to spread out one’s work; Flight Information displays (a big plus for the AFSC’s visitors); a baggage room to store carry-on bags; three restrooms; a shower room, available upon request; 10 bunks for females and 30 bunks for males, available upon request; space for nursing moms to express milk (lactation room); cribs in both female and male bunk rooms; and a children’s playroom. There are also Meet and Greet rooms for arriving service members. Ironing boards, starch and emergency clothing are available, and they provide wakeup service. They even have the small things like paper clips so newly returned troops can pop their SIM cards back in their phones to call home.
All this is in comparison to the majority of the little support centers around the nation which have pretty much the same fare: a little bit of food and a little bit of water.
The Armed Forces Service Center is unique to Minnesota. It is not affiliated with the USO or with the Metropolitan Airports Commission. Rather, the one-of-a-kind, no-profit 501©(3) facility relies on various veterans organizations and their auxiliaries, private businesses and individuals for funding. The annual cost to run the 24-hour facility is approximately $190,000. All monetary donations received go into a general operating fund to help keep the facility open for active duty military.