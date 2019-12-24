The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 recently collected items and packed 30 bags for traveling military children that visit the new Armed Forces Service Center at MSP’s Terminal I. Paulette Jameson and Louise Flom are pictured bagging the small toys: dolls; horses; toy soldiers; dinosaurs and aquatic animals; activity, sticker and coloring books; crayons; mechanical pencils; and candy canes in gallon-sized zip lock bags, clear zippered bags and backpacks. (Photo courtesy of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43)