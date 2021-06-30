The following local students earned honors at South Central College for exceptional academic performance in the 2020 fall semester, which from August through December 2020:
President's list
Faribault: Bisharo Farah, Bailey Peterson and Kaitlyn Schnoor
Owatonna: Yaneth Chacon, Gabrielle Kramer and Keng Vang
Dean's list
Faribault: Caitlin Beaupre, Lexi Becker, Olivia Borromeo, Kiera Duffney, Bisharo Farah, Nasro Farah, Quintin Gutzmann, Neimo Hajji-Mohamed, Ryan Healy, Faith Jameson, Serene Johnson, Shawn Johnson, Jaidyn Krauth, Luke Leppert, Leah Maciejewski, Cade McCusker, Jacey Meredith, Ryan Mikel, Nafiso Mohamed, Julia Morrissey, Noah Murphy, Timothy Neirby, Valeria Pena, Bailey Peterson, Sarah Pierce, Nicole Plunkett, Ashley Riehm-Carlson, Ronaldo Rodela Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Schnoor, Olivia Stephes, Riley Stoltz, Abby Svien, Alli Velander, Randi Westad and Louis Wilder
Owatonna: Fartun Abdullahi, Yaneth Chacon, Gabrielle Kramer, Maxwell Ochocki, Abdirizak Omar and Keng Vang
The president’s list includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The dean’s list includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Because of the different criteria, students may be named to both the president’s and the dean’s lists in the same semester.