January is National Mentoring Month, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is celebrating those who are already volunteering as mentors, “Bigs”, and is also recruiting new volunteers.
Every January, the news is full of the same stories: People try to eat healthy and hit the gym more. This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is changing that story and asking: What if this year, you could ignite and empower change? What if you could make a resolution worth keeping, one that inspires more resolutions? In 2020, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is asking people in Owatonna to become a Big Brother, Big Sister, Big Couple or Big Family.
“Bettering yourself in the new year is a great goal,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota’s Executive Director Michelle Redman, “but we know people are also thinking about how to better their community, and how to make sure that when they reflect on the year, they know they made a difference. What bigger difference can you make than defending the potential of our youth?”
More than 200 youth in southern Minnesota are waiting to be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister, and the only way to ensure they have someone to inspire them to reach their potential is for more adults to step up and volunteer to become Bigs. Being a Big means committing to spending a few hours a month with a young person doing things that they love to do, like playing basketball, visiting the library, or learning how to cook.
Big Brothers Big Sisters wants potential volunteers to know that it doesn’t take a grand outing to empower potential. The most meaningful conversations can happen in the most mundane places. With the right mentor, places like park benches and basketball courts are where Littles discover new hobbies and passions, and National Mentoring Month is about defending potential.