Members of the public are invited to join St. Olaf students, faculty, staff and alumni in an annual reading tradition meant to foster connection and conversation.
The All-Community Read, now in its second year, encourages our community to read one book and then participate in an event with the author, as well as smaller group discussions. This year’s selection is "Hidden Inheritance: Family Secrets, Memory and Faith" by the Rev. Heidi Neumark. The book details how Neumark, a Lutheran pastor, uncovers a generation of family secrets and discovers her hidden Jewish heritage. Her search for her own history becomes a personal and spiritual journey, prompting profound reflection on her 30-year vocation as a Lutheran pastor.
To participate or learn more, visit www.stolaf.edu/lutherancenter and click on the links for the All-Community Read. Virtual book discussions hosted by Deanna Thompson, director of St. Olaf’s Lutheran Center for Faith, Values and Community, will be held Feb. 16 and Feb. 22. The Rev. Neumark will visit St. Olaf on March 15 for an evening event on "Hidden Inheritance" that will be open to the public.