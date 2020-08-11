The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service are partnering together to host a “drive-in” movie night for area farmers to view several short films showcasing the use of conservation tillage and cover crops by producers in southern Minnesota. The event, Film on the Farm, will take place from 8-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 on the Larry Conrad Farm, 10214 Baseline Road, Dundas.
“Normally we would be hosting traditional in-person field days or meetings on the farm, but we’ve heard mixed feelings from farmers regarding attending events because of the threat of Covid-19,” said Teresa DeMars, Public Relations and Information Specialist with the Rice SWCD. “While some farmers are comfortable with attending events, others do not want to expose themselves due to their age or health concerns. We decided to think outside the box and came up with the nostalgic idea of having a “drive-in” movie night. It should be a great opportunity for all to get out of the house for an event while being safely protected inside their vehicle,” DeMars added.
Films to be shown during Film on the Farm include Hugh Hammond Bennett: The Story of America’s Private Land Conservation Movement by NRCS, High Clearance Cover Crop Seeder with Andy Linder by Minnesota NRCS, No-Till Farming with Corn and Cover Crops in Southeastern Minnesota by Minnesota NRCS, Growing No-Till Corn Silage and Cover Crops for Dairy in Southeastern Minnesota by Minnesota NRCS and Studying My Soil: A Continuous Education through Trial and Error (featuring Dave Legvold, Rice County farmer) by Strip-Till Farmer Magazine.
The films will be projected onto a large machine shed door and the audio for the movies will be broadcast to each vehicle using an FM transmitter.
The Film on the Farm event is made possible by grant funding from the Minnesota Office For Soil Health, Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources, Minnesota NRCS, and the Tri-Lakes Sportsman Club.
Attendees are asked to bring their own beverage. A bag of popcorn will be provided. There will be no restrooms on sight, so attendees should plan accordingly.
Due to limited space, reservations are required. Reserve a parking spot by registering online at www.riceswcd.org or by contacting the Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408.