Critically acclaimed composer and artist Chris Koza is back in Faribault at The Paradise Center for the Arts Saturday.
The last time Koza was in town he taught song writing workshops in the local schools and even wrote and performed a song about Faribault. This time, Koza is bringing band Minneapolis' Rogue Valley, whose music is rich in tone and texture in ways inspired by the landscape and history of the region.
"Crater Lake" was the first of four albums self-released by the band. Koza wrote the album as an ode to spring — and to be the first in a four-part series of full-length albums navigating the terrain of love, loss, and wanderlust, and each marked by the changing seasons. Following Crater Lake, Rogue Valley (drummer Luke Anderson, bassist/vocalist Linnea Mohn, guitarist/vocalist Peter Sieve, and keyboardist Joey Kantor) recorded and released three more full-length albums; all in the span of a single year.
With summer came "The Bookseller’s House"; with autumn: "Geese in the Flyway." And with Wwnter the band completed its concept-album-cycle with "False Floors." Additional musicians on the albums include George Hadfield (bass), Ben Rosenbush (cello), and Kip Jones (violin). Initial writing and recording for these albums took place during the summer of 2009 and they were released from April 2010 through April 2011. The band released a 12-song vinyl compilation of a few tracks from each seasons-album in 2012.
Koza’s music appears regularly on ABC’s "General Hospital" and "60 Minutes" and his song "Be Wild" will be featured as the soundtrack to an upcoming state of Minnesota tourism campaign. The group’s song "The Wolves and the Ravens" was featured in a Ben Stiller film.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $20 for members/ $25 for non-members/ $15 for students. Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 or visit paradisecenterforthearts.org for more.