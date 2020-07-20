Jennie-O Turkey Store is pleased to announce that Jess Dwyer has accepted the position of associate maintenance engineer at its Faribault facility. She recently graduated from Iowa State University with an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering. Dwyer previously worked in a food production plant as a maintenance intern.
In her new role, she will facilitate a staff of skilled craftspersons, maintenance technicians and support personnel who are engaged in activities involving the installation, repair and maintenance of plant equipment and facilities.