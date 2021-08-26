Today in History - Aug. 26

The legend of Bigfoot has baffled many people and now again, a footprint measuring 17 3/4 inches long and 7 1/2 inches wide was discovered, Sunday, Aug. 26, 1980 at a residence in the Conemaugh Twp. area in Johnstown. A very well defined print was left behind, if indeed it was bigfoot, plus a left print was found eight feet away in a more wooded area. Along with the footprints, reports of strange noises and a very unusual but strong odor went with the account of the episode. (AP Photo)