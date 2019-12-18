The Farm Service Agency and University of Minnesota Extension begin a series of free education meetings to help crop producers understand decisions regarding the 2018 Farm Bill reauthorization of ARC and PLC programs.
Farm Bill crops meeting in Owatonna is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Steele County Community Center
The seminars will be led by Extension educators and FSA; no registration is required. Details are available by going to z.umn.edu/2018FarmBill.
Those interested in learning more but unable to attend are encouraged to view online presentations at farmbill.umn.edu. More information is available at extension.umn.edu/business/abm-events.