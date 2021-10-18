The Cannon Valley Detachment, Marine Corps League is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Toys for Tots Program.
Families must apply at faribault-mn.toysfortots.org. Families should either be on assistance from Rice County, WIC Program or Three Rivers Head Start Program.
The Cannon Valley Detachment is also looking for businesses within Rice County to become toy drop site. They are also looking for volunteers to help with the counting, sorting and distribution of toys. Anyone interest in these features can apply at faribault-mn.toysfortots.org or call the Cannon Valley Detachment at 507-339-5437.