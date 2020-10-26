As voters cast their ballots by mail or in person during early voting and on Election Day, Common Cause Minnesota is urging voters who experience problems voting to call the national nonpartisan Election Protection hotline (866-OUR-VOTE) to report issues and get help from trained volunteers.
“Nothing should stand in the way of Minnesota voters making their voice heard by voting,” said Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera, executive director of Common Cause Minnesota. “While we are expecting both increased voter confusion and historic turnout in this year’s election, it is important that every Minnesota voter knows there are nonpartisan volunteers standing by on the 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection hotline and outside polling places across the state to answer their questions if they run into issues voting.” We are here to support our counties and city election officials in the great work that they do as we have been for years.
Absentee ballots can be returned in person to the address on the return envelope and must be delivered by 3 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 3, 2020) and received by your county within the next seven calendar days (Nov. 10).
Voters can track the status of your ballot and confirm that it was received and counted.