The Faribault police officers, in memory of Barb Larson and to help raise community awareness of domestic violence, will wear a purple version of its patch this month, domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Larson, a Faribault resident, was killed in a December murder-suicide.
The department is partnering with the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism to make the patches available for a $20 donation. All proceeds will go to the HOPE Center, the local domestic violence advocacy provider, to help support its work in combating domestic violence.
In October 1987, the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed. That same year the first national toll-free hotline was begun. In 1989 the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month Commemorative Legislation was passed by the U.S. Congress. Such legislation has passed every year since with NCADV providing key leadership in this effort.
According to the 2018 Homicide Report compiled by Violence-Free Minnesota, at least nine women and one man died from domestic violence last year, and at least four family members/ friends/interveners were murdered. At least 11 minor children were left motherless due to domestic violence murders.