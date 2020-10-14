The city of Faribault is proud of its partnership that gives Faribault residents access to resources to help them have a healthy home and save money on their energy bills.
There are a number of ways to start saving energy and money now, and it’s easier than it looks. To help Faribault residents understand how easy it is, the city is asking people to join them on Oct. 22 to hear from Stacy Boots Camp with the Home Energy Squad about ways to increase energy efficiency and make your home more comfortable this winter.
Register at bit.ly/register-saveenergy.