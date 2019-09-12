To help ensure Minnesotans have the best chance of surviving a crash, more than 300 law enforcement agencies will participate in the statewide Click It or Ticket extra enforcement campaign Sept. 16-28.
Wearing a seat belt and using the proper child safety seat increases the likelihood that motorists survive a traffic crash.
• Of the 17,237 children ages 0-7 who were properly restrained in a crash during the last five years, 87 percent were not injured.
• The primary seat belt law requires drivers and passengers in all seating positions to buckle up or be seated in the correct child restraint. In the five years (2004-2008) leading up to the law, 51 percent of all fatalities (1,008) were known to be unbelted motorists. In the last five years (2014-2018), that number decreased to 34 percent (446).
• A year prior to the primary seat belt law (2008), 152 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads. In 2018, that number decreased to 96, which was the most deaths since 2014 (106).
• During the last five years, 18 children (ages 0 - 7) were killed in motor vehicles and only seven of the victims were known to be properly secured (six were not properly restrained, and restraint use was unknown in five fatalities).
• 71 percent of the unbelted deaths occurred in Greater Minnesota (outside the seven-county metro area).
“For motorists who don’t buckle up — sometimes it’s stubbornness. Sometimes it’s forgetfulness. Sometimes it’s the feeling of invincibility and thinking you’re in total control of what happens on the road,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Whatever the reason, it can kill you. Be smart and take a couple of seconds to click it.”
The 2019 Minnesota Seat Belt Survey shows 93.4 percent compliance for front-seat occupants, a slight increase over 2018 (92.4 percent).
Sometimes the excuse may be — “It’s not like drunk driving, because I’m only hurting myself if I don’t wear a seat belt.” That excuse doesn’t work. An unbelted motorist can get thrown into other passengers, injuring or killing them. Loved ones left behind after an unbelted fatality will hurt from the pain and emptiness of an easily preventable death.
Minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must be buckled or seated in the correct child restraint. Officers will stop and ticket unbelted drivers or passengers. Seat belts must be worn correctly — low and snug across the hips, and shoulder straps should never be tucked under an arm or behind the back.
In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.