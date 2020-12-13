In an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety will again create and provide “Care on the Go” packages with basic necessities including toiletries and clothing items. These packages will be handed out by the State Patrol, staff from other DPS divisions, and local law enforcement agencies (who wish to participate) when they encounter someone who is homeless throughout the year, but especially during the winter season.
Along with DPS employees, the agency is asking the public to help by donating the following items to fill the packages:
• White T-shirts (size large, or extra large)
• White or black tube socks
• Personal/travel size body wash, deodorant, and shampoo
• Personal/travel size toothbrush and toothpaste
• Personal/travel size wet wipes
• Packs of 8 oz. (small) bottled water
• Granola or protein bars
• Ziploc baggies (gallon size)
Due to COVID-19 concerns, DPS is asking that items be shipped to:
Care on the Go, Town Square Security, 445 Minnesota St., St. Paul, MN 55101
The goal this year is to create 1,000 packs by Dec. 28. The packages will be distributed by law enforcement agencies across the state.