Not long ago I read a blog by Lou Hoeschen, Eau Claire, that made so much sense. He described the turmoil our country and world is in as ‘humans, as a collective organism’, in a temporary breakdown as we grow more deeply aware that we must repair our home, our relationships to Earth and our ties to one another.
God keeps drawing us toward a newer way of living where we will be truly reverent, kind, moral and just with each other. It’s how the human race evolves. Painfully, it includes becoming more deeply aware of the harm we have done and still do. Our faith traditions tell us that forgiveness moves us forward.
Jesus commanded us to live with loving tolerance toward others, forgiving “70 x 7 times,” not judging and not condemning. That means feeling our anger and pain and working to let them go. It also means having some degree of understanding of the other person and their circumstances. For Christians, Jesus remains our model of life-freeing empathy and compassion by crying out from the cross, “Father, forgive them. They know not what they do.”
For a number of years in the past, I spent an evening each year discussing forgiveness with 7th and 8th graders. This is some of what they would want you to know about forgiveness. While it doesn’t touch the deeper matters where forgiveness is needed, they would say it could help with day-to-day needs to forgive.
Forgiveness is giving up the right to retaliate—to get even with those who hurt us. It includes giving up resentments which eat away at our hearts and minds, and refusing to allow the hurt or harm done to us to determine our future.
It means stopping the replay of negative situations over and over in our minds, reviewing and reliving our mistakes or the mistakes of others—obsessing over the “should have beens, could have beens, or would have beens” that keep us hostage to our past. Forgiveness isn’t letting someone ‘off the hook’ for their action, it’s freeing ourself from the negative energies that bind us to them.
Forgiveness can require having difficult conversations where we are open and honest about the pain we’ve experienced. And because respect and justice (making sure everyone is being treated fairly, including ourselves) are so absolutely foundational for a healthy society, forgiveness could mean having to stay away from a person (if we can) to stop giving them the chance to hurt us.
Be assured that peace will come as we learn to forgive as God forgives us.
Eternal Forgiver, we come to you with our wounds and scars, knowing that only in You will we find the courage and strength to live your call to loving forgiveness. Show us the way. Amen.