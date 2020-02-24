Making connections around the world could easily be the theme of four upcoming workshops to be presented by the Rice County Genealogical Society.
It is, after all, their motto which they place beneath the society’s logo, a large tree with spare spreading branches. The theme expresses the workshop’s intent to open up and connect a world of ancestral information. The tree reminds class participants they may fill unknown family branches by discovering new tools to access and organize that information.
Family historians, experienced or novice, are invited to pre-register (a requirement) for the workshops’ four classes by calling the Rice County Historical Society at 507-332-2121. Class size is limited to 20. The cost is $40/4 sessions. Priority will be given to those who wish to take all four classes. Classes are held at 8 p.m. the four Thursdays in March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at the Rice County Historical Museum, Faribault. Bring a laptop or tablet, arrive 15 minutes early to get connected online and bring names of past generations (parents, grandparents, great-grandparents) and known vital statistics.
RCGS presenters are experienced members who have honed their genealogy skills over many years. Classes are packed with useful information. The first is led by Susan Garwood, Rice County Historical Society executor director, who will share general information, organizational handouts, types of popular software and more. Participants begin “digging” into their family past via the free online Fine-A Grave.
Kathy Ness, a retired Rice County librarian, leads the second session. Using Family Search, another free online database, she will help connect the dots to make those around the world connections. Garwood joins John and Jan Dalby to lead the third session, demonstrating the online (and free) databases of Rootsweb, GenWeb and MOMS (MN Official Marriage System) as well as the fee-based Ancestry.com.
The Dalbys, a Faribault husband and wife team, will cover their namesake database. The couple, a unique gift to research in the area, began by documenting a cemetery in 1983, merely at a friend’s serendipitous request. Their current database may have started as a low-tech hobby, but it has since evolved into an online trove of information.
The final session is titled Resources! to be led by multiple RCGS members. Many more free sites will be covered. The Minnesota Historical Society, Minnesota Digital Newspapers, and Bureau of Land Management (for homestead records) are only a sampling. The workshops will be capped off with tips on how to store photos and organize ancestral information as well as a sharing show and tell.