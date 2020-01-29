Faribault High School has named 10 January Students of the Month. Those named, along with comments from staff members about each individual are as follows:
Regan Vogelsberg — “Regan is always showing falcon pride in my classroom each and every day. She shows up present and ready to learn, she is a leader in our community, very respectful and always comes to with an awesome attitude.” — Auna Nelson
Mario Combs — “Mario shows a lot more of enthusiasm in class. He does a great job participating in labs. As we got closer to the end of the semester, Mario worked really hard to make sure that his work was completed. He did a really great job following through with studying for his final and earned a good grade in class. I’m really proud of all the hard work Mario has demonstrated the last few weeks.” — Kaylee Wiens
Melissa Valencia — “Melissa comes to class prepared with her work done every single day. She helps others constantly, and adds a great perspective to all class discussions. Melissa’s work is such high quality and she truly puts her all into every assignment. She’s extremely positive, asks great questions, and encourages others to be positive and helpful in class.” — Jenna Babb
Brianna Smith — “Brianna is an exceptional student always going above and beyond expectations. Brianna's leadership in class is noticed by her actions. She shows her Falcon Pride by coming to class each day with a smile and wiliness to put in the work. Her positive attitude is contagious and appreciated.” — John Frank
Aiden Prokopec — “I am nominating Aiden for his amazing end to the semester! He really stepped it up and improved his attendance and engagement in class. He blew me away with his picture descriptions and I am so proud of him! Before our final exam I also heard him encouraging another student. This is what it means to be a Falcon!” — Katelynn Beaupre
Abbe Brien — “Abbe doesn't settle for simply "good." She looks to excel in class. Her writing is fantastic, but what's really great is that she still looks for ways to make improvements. She does well with constructive feedback and responds to it. She also participates in class and did a fabulous job playing characters in Romeo and Juliet.” — Chelsea Fedora
Kendall Hopwood — “Kendall is a complete student. She is always engaged in her assigned readings and in the class activities. She is diligent about getting her work done and shows leadership in helping other students who may not have grasped the concepts yet. She looks for opportunities to do the little extra things and always has a warm smile and a positive demeanor.” — Dave Wieber
Sage Standke — “Sage demonstrated a high level of responsibility by coming in before school each morning before finals to fulfill all obligations in math. He sets a good example for other students by taking the appropriate steps to achieve success. Sage is also a hard worker and highly motivated. I am quite proud of what Sage has accomplished during the first semester. Way to go!” — Jeremy Decker
Kayley Magendaz — “Kayley came into my class halfway thru semester 1. Immediately, she got to work, asked questions and participated in class. She has even gone so far as to help out other students and when we work on projects asks how she can improve her assignment.” — Mr. Tinaglia
Ricky Cordova — “Ricky is a shining star among his Class of 2023 peers. He is attentive, mature, polite, and always focuses on the whole group. His positive attitude is an anchor for Freshman Choir. I can't wait to see what's in store for him for the next three years.” — Jonah Heinen