Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

March 24: chicken broccoli bake, cranberry bog salad with lettuce, snickerdoodle brownies

March 25: baked fish, hash browns, corn, orange

March 28: hamburger vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, fruit cup, ice cream

March 29: roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cauliflower mix, banana

March 30: white chicken chili, cottage cheese with peach half, cornbread, walnut bar

March 31: pork steak, dressing, carrots, applesauce, cookie or bar

