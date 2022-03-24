Senior dining at Buckham West, March 24-31 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.March 24: chicken broccoli bake, cranberry bog salad with lettuce, snickerdoodle browniesMarch 25: baked fish, hash browns, corn, orangeMarch 28: hamburger vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, fruit cup, ice creamMarch 29: roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cauliflower mix, bananaMarch 30: white chicken chili, cottage cheese with peach half, cornbread, walnut barMarch 31: pork steak, dressing, carrots, applesauce, cookie or bar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Cost Food Gastronomy Donation Buckham West Price Chicken Curbside Potato Apple Fresh Fruit Oven Pickle Beet Raisin Casserole Salad Steak Broccoli Pork Applesauce Bar Brownie Cookie Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Flannel Formal returns with sellout crowd Woolen Mill receives bomb threat Faribault apartment manager sentenced for theft of rent checks Chavis excited to lead 1st year of Faribault, Bethlehem Academy boys golf co-op Melissa Evonne Schlobohm-Clover Upcoming Events Mar 24 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Mar 24, 2022 Mar 24 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Thu, Mar 24, 2022 Mar 24 Burger Basket Night Thu, Mar 24, 2022 Mar 25 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Mar 25, 2022 Mar 25 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Mar 25, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices